WATERLOO — Now that the holiday crunch is over, it’s time to find a home for the leftover paper, boxes, trees and unwanted gifts cluttering your home.
But before going straight to the trash, take a look at the guide below to see where and how to recycle, reduce or reuse.
According to Stanford University, Americans throw away 25% more trash from Thanksgiving to New Years, which adds an additional 1 million pounds of waste going to the landfill per week.
If every family reused just two feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the planet, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. If every family wrapped three of the gifts they give in reusable materials like the newspaper comics pages, magazines, etc., it would save enough paper to cover approximately 45,000 football fields.
Consider these holiday savings tips from the EPA and DNR:
- Choose recycled or sustainable sourced materials.
- Reuse maps, comics, newsprint, kid art, or posters as gift wrap.
- For larger gatherings, choose recyclable or compostable service items.
- Reuse packing and shipping materials.
- Recycle old electronics and batteries.
- Compost your food scraps.
Waterloo has curbside recycling and four drop-off recycling stations: on the south side of Crossroads Mall at 2325 Crossroads Blvd.; the northeast corner of West 11th and Black Hawk streets, adjacent to the fueling station; Singing Bird Lake Park located near the corner of Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road; and Fire Station 1, 425 E. Third St.
The city compost/yard waste facility is open seven days a week at 2745 Independence Ave. and is open only to residents of Waterloo.
Cedar Falls has recycling drop-off center located next to the transfer station on the 1500 block of State Street. Recycling center hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for November through March and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas trees without ornaments, tinsel, flocking or attached tree stands can be brought to the transfer station on Mondays for a 75 cent disposal fee. For curbside pickup, cut the tree into 4 feet lengths and attach a Cedar Falls Christmas tree tag. Tree tags cost $1.25. Place the tree at curbside and call 273-8629 for a Monday pickup. Plastic bags must be removed. Christmas trees will only be picked up by appointment Monday through Jan. 27. After that trees can be brought to the compost site, open April through November, or the transfer station.
Trees that have flocked limbs or are heavily tinseled are considered garbage and may be brought to the transfer station Tuesday through Friday for a 75 cent disposal fee. Or you may cut the tree into 4 feet lengths and attach a $1.25 Christmas tree tag for curbside pickup on your normal garbage day.
Christmas tree tags are available at Fareway, Cedar Falls Hy-Vee, College Square Mall, the transfer station at 15th and State streets and Ace Hardware on 18th Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Dunkerton has recycling drop-off bins north of the alley behind 107 W. Main St. for recycling of items listed at the site.
Elk Run Heights has curbside recycling.
Evansdale has curbside recycling.
Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Raymond: The yard waste center is located off of River Forest Road next to the Evansdale wastewater treatment plant for residents to dispose of yard waste, including leaves, grass clippings, Christmas trees, garden waste, branches and tree trimmings. It is open year round from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Gilbertville has curbside recycling available through Black Hawk Waste Disposal.
Hudson has curbside recycling and a drop-off recycling center north of the fire department off Dale Drive, across from the city golf course, open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Christmas tree pickup is set by Black Hawk Waste.
La Porte City has curbside recycling through Black Hawk Waste. Christmas trees can be picked up by 7 a.m. Jan. 8, with all decorations removed. Trees can also be taken to the city yard waste landfill.
For all other areas, contact your City Hall with questions.
Photos: Snowflake Express over the years
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.