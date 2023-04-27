WATERLOO — The Dr. Walter Cunningham School of Excellence will celebrate its 20th anniversary the first week of May with dress-up days, assemblies, and a schoolwide birthday party. The week’s events will culminate in an open house celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, with tours, guest speakers, and refreshments.

The school was started in 2002, and named after Dr. Walter Cunningham, East High School’s first Black principal. When he passed away in 2000, the Waterloo Community School District decided to honor his legacy in education, naming the new elementary school in his memory.

According to principal Neldrekka Whitaker and the rest of the Cunningham team, their 20-year legacy is only the beginning.

