alert featured top story

Cultural Artistic Ensemble celebrates with 19th annual Bosnian Folklife Festival

WATERLOO — Hundreds gathered at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday to celebrate the 19th annual Bosnian Folklife Festival.

Hosted by the Cultural Artistic Ensemble, the event featured traditional music, dancing and costumes celebrating the traditions and customs of Bosnia, Herzegovina, and the Balkans. 

The Sevdah Des Moines dance group performed Saturday while other troupes traveled from as far as Chicago and Detroit to share their talents with the crowd. 

Attendees circled around the dance floor to clap and sing along with the show while taking pictures of their family and friends as they performed.

