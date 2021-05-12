Cultivating fellowship: Waterloo pastor couple helps to spruce up the Walnut neighborhood with gardens, community and church

WATERLOO – A pair of Waterloo pastors are nurturing their historic neighborhood’s vibrant community, cultivating fellowship and harvesting new friends and updated homes through their work at Grace Gardens.
George and Judy Marshall created the garden by their home about six years ago in the Walnut Street Neighborhood. Across from the Boys and Girls Club on the corner of East Park Avenue and Walnut Street is a brick walking path that leads to the garden and community bulletin board. While it’s not a community garden, the couple shares what they can when they can.
“People are just really so appreciative,” Judy said.
The pair are preparing for the annual Miracles of Marigolds planting party this Saturday. Volunteers and neighbors will meet at the garden before planting flowers throughout the neighborhood.
Judy Marshall grew up in Waterloo and raised her family in Raymond, where she also tended to her passion for gardening and church. Through Heartland Vineyard Church, she began pastoring under the trees in Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. Later sprouted the Harvest Vineyard Church at 715 E. Fourth St., where she and her husband, George, are pastors.
“It’s a unique church,” Judy said. “It’s for people who may feel sometimes they don’t quite fit in at other churches.”
The church partners with the Salvation Army and serves all members of the community, including people without homes or transportation.
About seven years ago, Judy and George moved back to her roots in Waterloo.
“It absolutely was God calling us back into the neighborhood in which we pastor and minister to,” she said. “There’s something different when you relocate – you get to feel what the neighborhood feels. You’re not an observer anymore; you’re actually living it.”
They moved into a house built in 1909, among vacant lots and dilapidated homes. They gathered their neighbors for a meeting to learn what some of the needs were in the community. Housing was one of their biggest concerns.
The group continued to meet and later partnered with Habitat for Humanity and JSA Development, which produced the Walnut Neighborhood Coalition.
They have since revamped 12 homes that were in critical need of repair. New houses were built through Habitat for Humanity. JSA is revamping another house adjacent to the gardens this year. The house was built in 1908 and has been abandoned for years. It was slated for demolition before the coalition began.
Next on the list for repairs are two houses on Pine Street. One is the location of what was called the Pine Street Hospital in the early 1900s. Judy said she has researched the neighborhood’s history and believes the hospital specialized in tuberculosis care.
The other house was built in the 1800s on East Fourth Street and was later moved to Pine Street.
“We’ve seen way too many houses in this neighborhood be torn down,” Judy said. “There’s a lot of history here.”
Other residents of the Walnut Neighborhood in the early 1900s include Judge Franklin C. Platt, who built a Victorian home at 515 E. Third St. in 1883, according to Courier archives. The home was one of several historically significant houses JSA Development has renovated through partnership with the city and the Walnut Neighborhood Coalition.
Bishop’s restaurant founder Benjamin Franklin Bishop opened his first restaurant in 1920 in the Ellis Hotel in downtown Waterloo, now site of the Black Hawk County Jail. Bishop and his wife later lived in the “glamourous Walnut Court apartments.”
Built in 1909, the house where the Marshalls live was once owned by George McWilliams, who donated $10,000 to build the Walnut Baptist Church, Judy said.
“The neighborhood is just full of beautiful history, so we’d rather see it preserved and then get new life,” Judy said. “New families have moved in. It’s been crazy and it’s great.”
This year Judy began serving on the board of Habitat for Humanity. There are five more houses slated to go up in the Walnut Neighborhood before they pivot to the historic Church Row neighborhood in Waterloo.
Judy preserves the tomatoes from her garden, but when she has extra collard greens, herbs, peppers or beets she gives them to her neighbors.
“It’s just such a great community here,” she said.