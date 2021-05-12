Cultivating fellowship: Waterloo pastor couple helps to spruce up the Walnut neighborhood with gardens, community and church

The church partners with the Salvation Army and serves all members of the community, including people without homes or transportation.

About seven years ago, Judy and George moved back to her roots in Waterloo.

“It absolutely was God calling us back into the neighborhood in which we pastor and minister to,” she said. “There’s something different when you relocate – you get to feel what the neighborhood feels. You’re not an observer anymore; you’re actually living it.”

They moved into a house built in 1909, among vacant lots and dilapidated homes. They gathered their neighbors for a meeting to learn what some of the needs were in the community. Housing was one of their biggest concerns.

The group continued to meet and later partnered with Habitat for Humanity and JSA Development, which produced the Walnut Neighborhood Coalition.

They have since revamped 12 homes that were in critical need of repair. New houses were built through Habitat for Humanity. JSA is revamping another house adjacent to the gardens this year. The house was built in 1908 and has been abandoned for years. It was slated for demolition before the coalition began.

