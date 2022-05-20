Crystal McCarty Peters: ICU nurse is 'excellent example of compassionate care'

Eighth in a series on Cedar Valley

Top 15 nurses

WATERLOO — Being a nurse seems to run in the family for Crystal McCarty Peters. Both of her sisters are nurses, as well as two of her aunts.

Peters, initially, was the outlier who worked in the banking industry. Today, she’s an intensive care nurse at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and has been named one of this year’s Cedar Valley Top Nurses.

“I was really surprised. When I found out, I literally just sat and cried so many happy tears,” she said. “It feels so good to know that what you do makes a difference. It’s a huge honor.”

Her path to nursing excellence began under tragic circumstances. Her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer and Peters was involved in her care for a year-and-a-half before she died. Then, her father got cancer. Twice.

“Unfortunately, the second time he didn’t make it,” Peters said. “But we were so blessed to be able to bring him home and provide him around-the-clock care between my sisters and my aunt. It was an honor to be able to care for someone who once cared for us. That will forever be something I am grateful for.”

Peters’ mother also is a two-time cancer survivor. Those experiences were a career “game changer,” Peters noted. “I really wanted to have a direct impact. I have seen their fight, their perseverance and suffering, and it fueled my desire to help others.”

Peters, 42, graduated from the registered nurse program at Hawkeye Community College in 2010 and earned her bachelor’s of science in nursing in 2018 via Grand Canyon University’s online program

For four years she was a “float” nurse, working in a variety of departments at the hospital. “Each day I would call in and say, ‘where am I working today?’”

Peters then worked in the intensive care unit for a time before leaving to pursue her bachelor’s degree. When she returned, she worked in outpatient procedures. In 2020 when COVID hit, she felt a responsibility to return to the ICU.

“We were really overwhelmed, as all hospitals were,” she said. “I volunteered to go back to intensive care. I still had the skills to run a ventilator and a drip to take care of these patients.

“It’s been a really, really challenging last couple of years – emotionally, mentally, physically and even morally. In the last two years I’ve seen more deaths than in the eight years before that. I’ve cried for more patients and family members than seems possible.

“But it’s rewarding to be able to care for them and let them know their life matters, and to help loved ones cope or come to terms with saying goodbye,” said Peters. “It’s a lot of reflecting and understanding that what we do matters, even if we don’t get the outcome we want to see.”

Patients and families have taken note of the care Peters provides, said Jenn Murphy, who nominated her for the Cedar Valley Top Nurse award.

“She embodies selflessness. She is incredibly caring and treats each patient as if they are her own, and each family with care and respect,” Murphy said. “Families often ask for her by name as they know she provides excellent care and come to trust her. She is exactly the kind of nurse you would want caring for your loved one, and is an excellent example of compassionate care.”

Peters is quick to give credit to the entire ICU nurse team, particularly her immediate supervisor, Nikki Hahn.

“Nikki really invests in our staff in terms of additional education, updated equipment and quality improvement initiatives. I hope she knows how valued she is.”

Peters also credits her family for their support. She and her husband, Steve Northness, have three sons – Logan, 23; Ethan, 13; and Finn, 6.

“I could not have done the last couple of years without my husband. He really took on a lot of extra things because I was working consistently 60 hours a week. It was a lot, but he was able to fill in all the gaps.

“He did all the grocery shopping, cooking, shuttling kids, you name it. I have a really good support system.”

The COVID pandemic also gave rise to a lot of self-reflection on her decision to be a nurse, Peters said.

“There’s been times in the last couple of years I’ve questioned it. How long can you do this? How do you get through this when it feels like there’s no end in sight? But at the end of the day I know there’s no place else I’d rather be.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0