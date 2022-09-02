Crystal Cold: Expansion is nearly complete at former Waterloo Rath site

WATERLOO – Early next year, Crystal Cold anticipates transitioning into a newly expanded, “state-of-the-art” refrigerated warehouse in the former Rath Packing Co. area on Sycamore Street.

According to a company announcement Thursday, the $21 million project could mean the food refrigeration storage and operation will create up to 75 new jobs.

“There’s a lack of refrigeration around the Midwest,” said Owner/President Tom Poe. “The construction is expensive. Our customers can avoid having to invest in a brick and mortar, and they can get access to our services and labor. As a result, they can instead focus on what they do best.”

The company, formerly known as Crystal Distribution Services, caters to businesses ranging from small operations like family-owned grocery stores to large international food companies like meatpacking or dairy operations.

Crystal Distribution Services purchased and renovated many of the former Rath buildings into warehouse space after the meatpacker went bankrupt in 1985. Rath was once of the city’s largest employers.

The latest project, at 1656 Sycamore St., has been in the works for several years and will double Crystal’s footprint there to some 220,000 square feet, said Poe.

The actual expansion includes 100,000 square feet of food-grade refrigerated space and 25,000 square feet of processing room, along with new freezer, cooler, defrost and office/welfare space.

The project puts the company on one level at the corner of Sycamore and Vinton streets, and allows it to close its less-than-ideal, multi-story building next door at 1435 Sycamore St.

“We love the location and being in Waterloo,” Poe said. “We’ve gotten lots of support from the city and Noel Anderson (community planning and development director). People can live in the Cedar Valley and don’t have to travel too far for work.

“We’re proud to be here, and are excited to be under one roof. It will be more efficient,” he added. “The space will be nicer, state of the art, and will allow us to better offer our services. We’re really pumped about it.”

The city bought the building at 1435 Sycamore St., according to Poe.