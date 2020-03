CEDAR FALLS -- Valley Lutheran School will host their eighth annual Crusader Knight on April 25 at the Cedar Falls Convention and Event Center, 7213 Nordic Drive.

Doors open and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a live auction. Reservations are in advance only by April 15 by calling (319) 266-4565. There is no cost to attend.