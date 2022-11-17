Crumbl Cookies opens in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The cookie has crumbled its way into the Cedar Valley.

Jennifer and Justin Roberts opened a Crumbl Cookies location in Waterloo earlier this month. The store is located at 1503 Flammang Drive in the strip mall next to Starbucks and Sally Beauty Supply.

The cookie franchise, based out of Utah, offers a handful of flavors which rotate on a weekly basis. The chocolate chip cookie and sugar cookie remain constant. The company’s website lists “internet favorites” such as cookies and cream, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and galaxy brownie. Weekly flavor drops happen on Sundays at 7 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Jennifer said she’s heard a lot of people saying they’ve been waiting for Crumbl to come.

“It’s very overwhelming and busy at first, you know, but it’s good,” Roberts said. “I have really good employees and we’re just getting the hang of it. Hopefully people take that into account when we’re running slow.”

She said she’s hired about 58 employees total and there are about a dozen on each shift. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays.

Her son opened a Crumbl franchise in Davenport in May and said he will open a Cedar Falls location sometime in early 2023. She said the location will be near Target.

The Waterloo store offers delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping through the Crumbl app or at Crumbl.com.