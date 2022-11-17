 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Crumbl Cookies opens in Waterloo

  • 0
crumblcookies.jpg

Jennifer Roberts stands in her Crumbl Cookies franchise.

 Maria Kuiper

WATERLOO — The cookie has crumbled its way into the Cedar Valley.

Jennifer and Justin Roberts opened a Crumbl Cookies location in Waterloo earlier this month. The store is located at 1503 Flammang Drive in the strip mall next to Starbucks and Sally Beauty Supply.

The cookie franchise, based out of Utah, offers a handful of flavors which rotate on a weekly basis. The chocolate chip cookie and sugar cookie remain constant. The company’s website lists “internet favorites” such as cookies and cream, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and galaxy brownie. Weekly flavor drops happen on Sundays at 7 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Jennifer said she’s heard a lot of people saying they’ve been waiting for Crumbl to come.

Hudson Lourenco plays the pipe organ at Bethelehem Lutheran Church. The organ was constructed on site and dedicated in 2000. It is the centerpiece in the church's 125th year celebration.

“It’s very overwhelming and busy at first, you know, but it’s good,” Roberts said. “I have really good employees and we’re just getting the hang of it. Hopefully people take that into account when we’re running slow.”

People are also reading…

She said she’s hired about 58 employees total and there are about a dozen on each shift. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays.

Her son opened a Crumbl franchise in Davenport in May and said he will open a Cedar Falls location sometime in early 2023. She said the location will be near Target.

The Waterloo store offers delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping through the Crumbl app or at Crumbl.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News