'Cruising Through History' theme of car cruise featuring Sumner

SUMNER -- The second annual "Cruising Through History” car cruise will take place June 12, spotlighting Sumner and its history.
The event is sponsored by the Bremer County Historical Society and Sumner’s state and national historical site, Memories Are Forever, the city’s 1901 school and community museum.
Registration starts at noon at the Bremer County Historical Museum, 402 W. Bremer Ave. The cruise is expected to arrive in Sumner at 1:30 p.m. Cruisers traveling directly to Sumner should register at 1 p.m. at Memories Are Forever at 300 W 4th St., Sumner.
www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org, or call 319-352-1862.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 25 who RSVP. Refreshments will be served.
Memories Are Forever, featuring 20 rooms filled with historical exhibits, will be open for tours. Author Betty Brandt Passick will discuss Sumner’s 1889 John Bartels family and her book, "Gangster in Our Midst," featuring four classic cars. Sumners founders will be discussed at Union Mound Cemetery. Visitors can view such historic homes as Pennington House and Wescott Home.
Photos: Graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball in Independence
Members of the Navy serve as pallbearers as they carry the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
