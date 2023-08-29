CEDAR FALLS -- The tradition of cruising University Avenue will continue on Labor Day weekend.
The first-ever "Cruise UNI" event will be held from 4-10 p.m. A Show and Shine will kick off festivities with 93.5 The MIX broadcasting live at 3727 University Ave. (the old Hobby Lobby in Waterloo) in addition to a variety of family friendly activities. Cars will take to the streets from 6-10 p.m.
The event is made possible by the generous support of RPM Motor Company and many other great sponsors.
In response to community interest, a committee of car enthusiasts was formed to create the event including Charles Clayton III, Chris Johnson, Christina Yacout, Stacey Johnson, Tarek Yacout, Kenny Herrmann, Mike Schmidt, and Susanne Pieper.