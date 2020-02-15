Crowds swarm to Home Show in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Saturday’s Home and Landscaping Show displayed thousands of ideas for those who’ve retreated indoors during the recent bitter cold temperatures.

Temperatures soared above 30 degrees for the second day of the 69th annual show at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center sponsored by The Waterloo Exchange Club.

“It’s real exciting this year,” said the show’s producer, John Bunge, with Iowa Show Productions. “We’ve had great crowds, and the vendors are busy selling and taking leads. I think that’s a good outlook for the spring and summer ahead.”

With nearly 200 vendors featuring everything from swiveling patio umbrellas to solar cars to bourbon maple syrup made in Iowa, the show annually attracts about 7,500 visitors.

“You’re bound to see something you’ve never seen or that you think is a great idea,” Bunge said. “Everybody’s busy so you need to talk to them now if you want to get on their schedule for spring or summer.”

Contractors, designers and experts lined the first and second floors of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, with seminars, kids’ activities and brew samples to promote a social atmosphere.