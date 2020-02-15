Crowds swarm to Home Show in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Saturday’s Home and Landscaping Show displayed thousands of ideas for those who’ve retreated indoors during the recent bitter cold temperatures.
Temperatures soared above 30 degrees for the second day of the 69th annual show at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center sponsored by The Waterloo Exchange Club.
“It’s real exciting this year,” said the show’s producer, John Bunge, with Iowa Show Productions. “We’ve had great crowds, and the vendors are busy selling and taking leads. I think that’s a good outlook for the spring and summer ahead.”
With nearly 200 vendors featuring everything from swiveling patio umbrellas to solar cars to bourbon maple syrup made in Iowa, the show annually attracts about 7,500 visitors.
“You’re bound to see something you’ve never seen or that you think is a great idea,” Bunge said. “Everybody’s busy so you need to talk to them now if you want to get on their schedule for spring or summer.”
Contractors, designers and experts lined the first and second floors of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, with seminars, kids’ activities and brew samples to promote a social atmosphere.
“Some people put some time into real elaborate kitchen and landscaping displays that we haven’t had in the past,” Bunge said.
You have free articles remaining.
Joyce Halverson and her husband, Lewis Eifert, of Waterloo attended the event Saturday for the straw bale gardening seminar. Joel Karsten of Straw Bale Gardening in Minnesota explained how gardens benefit and thrive from straw bale.
“We bought the book and we want to do it,” Halverson said. “I’m real anxious to try it.”
Margie and Mike Knipp enjoy the show each year to gather new ideas and connect with old friends.
“We find the older we get the more interested we are in learning new things than when we were younger,” Margie Knipp said.
A portable air purifier, gutter guards and concrete raising services caught their eyes this year.
“We also just like the social aspect because when you come here it’s not … a bar, you can see all kinds of people you know,” she said.
The show has called the Sullivan center home since the facility was built in 1975.
“So we’re the longest running event here I would say easily,” Bunge said.
Proceeds from the event help support community projects, child abuse prevention programs, area veterans, police and fire departments, and the Waterloo Leisure Services special programs.
The show continues today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cedar Valley Home & Garden Iowa home interiors