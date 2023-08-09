WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to jail for allegedly buying handguns as part of a “straw man” scheme.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Derian Lynn Young, 24, on July 7 to 10 months behind bars for be followed by three years of supervised release on a charge of making a false statement during a firearm purchase.

Authorities allege Young bought several pistols from Cedar Falls stores in 2021 and 2022, filling out paperwork indicating the weapons were for her when, in fact, she was purchasing them for other people.

According to court records, Young bought a cyan blue 9 mm Taurus G2S handgun from Scheels in Cedar Falls on July 2, 2021.

She returned on Aug. 29, 2021, and bought two 9 mm Taurus G2C pistols, telling the employee, and indicating on an ATF form, the guns were for herself.

The next day, she was back at Scheels to buy two more guns, telling the clerk they were the first guns she ever bought, according to court records. The store leader noticed the attempted purchase and stopped it because she allegedly wasn’t truthful with the clerk.

Young allegedly became loud and hostile and was asked to leave the store, according to court records.

She apparently decided to take her business elsewhere and on Oct. 14, 2021, she went to Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls where she bought a 9 mm Glock 17 pistol.

On March 25, 2022, she filled out ATF paperwork to buy a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson Bodyguard handgun, but the store delayed the transaction. She came back five days later to see if she could pick up the gun but was told the sale was still being delayed. She then tried to buy a .38-caliber Taurus revolver but was denied because of the background check, court records state.

Officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched her home on April 21, 2022, and found the Taurus G2S handgun she bought in July.

Young allegedly told investigators she had bought the guns for other people, that she received the money up front and then purchased the guns and handed them to the people who had requested them, court records state.

