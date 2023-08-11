WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of running over her soon-to-be ex-husband’s girlfriend in 2020.

Prosecutors said Marilyn Lynn Meron hit Katline Woods an alley and then left her to die in 2020.

Meron’s attorney said she was simply trying to escape following an argument in the back yard of the husband’s mother’s home.

Jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon before finding Meron, 33, guilty of serious injury by vehicle, a felony, and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

Sentencing will be at a later dates.

Woods was injured on Sept. 5, 2020, in an alley behind the 1100 block of Logan Avenue and remained in the hospital for several days.

“She’s very lucky to be alive. She had tire marks on her torso,” said Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach, who prosecuted the case.

Authorities said Marilyn Meron was in the process of divorcing Jacob Meron, and Woods sent her a Facebook message asking her about arrangements to drop off Marilyn Meron’s belongings.

Defense attorney John Bishop said his client then called the husband, and Woods entered the conversation, saying that they might throw away her stuff.

Marilyn Meron then drove her Chevrolet Impala to her mother-in-law’s home on Logan Avenue. She encountered Woods in the backyard and smacked her, according to testimony.

The situation began to escalate, and Bishop said Marilyn Meron realized slapping Woods was a mistake and decided to leave and headed for her vehicle.

“She just wants to go home,” Bishop said.

Woods, 31, told jurors she followed Marilyn Meron to the car. She said she was merely asking her if she still wanted her belongings.

Jacob Meron also became involved.

“Marilyn is full freaking out at this point,” Bishop said.

Woods denied she was trying to open the car door, but she said her hand somehow got trapped in the driver’s side door handle as Marilyn backed up. Woods testified she lost her balance as she tried to keep up with the car, and was run over. Marilyn Meron then drove away.

Woods was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She said she suffered a lacerated liver, broken ribs and collar bone, a fractured scapula and eye socket, and other injuries.

“I’m just in pain all the time,” said Woods, who has since parted ways with Jacob Meron.

Marilyn Meron returned to her home and called a friend, who picked her up and took her to the police department, according to testimony at trial.

She didn’t take the stand, but jurors saw portions of her police interview video where she was distraught over the accident. She said she was trying to leave and panicked.

