WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire outside a home.
Police arrested Brooke Deanna Grovier, 37, also known as Brooke Stocks, on a charge of second-degree arson. Bond was set at $10,000.
Authorities allege Grovier emptied a gas can onto a patio table, electric saw and other items outside an acquaintance’s house at 1208 Evergreen Ave. around 5 p.m. Monday. She then lit a roll of paper towels on the table and left.
The house wasn’t damaged in the fire.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights,
affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of July 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.96%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Iowa
#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA: 12
#2. Spirit Lake, IA: 5
#3. Cedar Rapids, IA: 2
#3. Dubuque, IA: 2
#3. Iowa City, IA: 2
#3. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA: 2
#7. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL: 1
#7. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
#30. Hinton
- Typical home value: $335,873
- 1-year price change: +3.4%
- 5-year price change: +47.7%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#29. Sergeant Bluff
- Typical home value: $336,103
- 1-year price change: +2.0%
- 5-year price change: +33.5%
- Metro area: Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
#28. Long Grove
- Typical home value: $339,614
- 1-year price change: +4.3%
- 5-year price change: +45.6%
- Metro area: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
#27. Asbury
- Typical home value: $339,779
- 1-year price change: +0.4%
- 5-year price change: +29.5%
- Metro area: Dubuque, IA
#26. Underwood
- Typical home value: $340,694
- 1-year price change: +9.7%
- 5-year price change: +51.6%
- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
#25. Alleman
- Typical home value: $344,754
- 1-year price change: +8.5%
- 5-year price change: +25.6%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#24. Dorchester
- Typical home value: $346,388
- 1-year price change: +32.3%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#23. Ellston
- Typical home value: $353,428
- 1-year price change: +4.8%
- 5-year price change: +81.6%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#22. Saint Charles
- Typical home value: $356,302
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +77.7%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#21. Granger
- Typical home value: $360,982
- 1-year price change: +3.8%
- 5-year price change: +25.2%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#20. Johnston
- Typical home value: $376,005
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +34.5%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#19. Peosta
- Typical home value: $380,430
- 1-year price change: +3.3%
- 5-year price change: +39.2%
- Metro area: Dubuque, IA
#18. Toddville
- Typical home value: $386,261
- 1-year price change: +6.4%
- 5-year price change: +51.0%
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids, IA
#17. Adel
- Typical home value: $387,187
- 1-year price change: +1.1%
- 5-year price change: +40.0%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#16. Robins
- Typical home value: $391,126
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +35.1%
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids, IA
#15. Runnells
- Typical home value: $391,503
- 1-year price change: +9.8%
- 5-year price change: +64.3%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#14. Polk City
- Typical home value: $397,073
- 1-year price change: +5.3%
- 5-year price change: +43.5%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#13. Arnolds Park
- Typical home value: $398,495
- 1-year price change: +2.0%
- 5-year price change: +47.8%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA
#12. Clive
- Typical home value: $399,088
- 1-year price change: +2.9%
- 5-year price change: +35.7%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#11. Van Meter
- Typical home value: $403,445
- 1-year price change: +4.6%
- 5-year price change: +63.9%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#10. Ackworth
- Typical home value: $407,119
- 1-year price change: +12.1%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#9. Solon
- Typical home value: $408,318
- 1-year price change: +9.9%
- 5-year price change: +45.9%
- Metro area: Iowa City, IA
#8. Honey Creek
- Typical home value: $410,815
- 1-year price change: +2.4%
- 5-year price change: +59.9%
- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
#7. Okoboji
- Typical home value: $438,722
- 1-year price change: -2.1%
- 5-year price change: +41.6%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA
#6. Panora
- Typical home value: $452,828
- 1-year price change: +1.5%
- 5-year price change: +40.0%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#5. Shueyville
- Typical home value: $465,267
- 1-year price change: +0.9%
- 5-year price change: +30.6%
- Metro area: Iowa City, IA
#4. Cumming
- Typical home value: $525,193
- 1-year price change: +3.1%
- 5-year price change: +45.8%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
#3. Wahpeton
- Typical home value: $565,384
- 1-year price change: -0.3%
- 5-year price change: +58.0%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA
#2. Orleans
- Typical home value: $626,416
- 1-year price change: -0.8%
- 5-year price change: +59.0%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA
#1. West Okoboji
- Typical home value: $720,639
- 1-year price change: -1.7%
- 5-year price change: +41.7%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA
