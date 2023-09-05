WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman awaiting trial for ramming a vehicle in 2022 has been arrested for assaulting a second person with her vehicle.

Authorities allege Keishownti Dezion Marie Holmes, 21, hit an Oelwein woman with her 2004 Pontiac Sunfire in the 700 block of Logan Avenue around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was on foot, and Holmes intentionally swerved to strike her, according to court records. The victim was pinned between the Pontiac and another vehicle.

Holmes was arrested for willful injury causing bodily injury. She was also detained on a pretrial violation for her earlier arrest and bond was set at $40,000.

Holmes is awaiting trial for charges from a Feb. 18, 2022, incident where she is accused of backing her Mazda 6 into another vehicle and then driving forward and hitting a second vehicle at Kwik Star on Broadway Street. She then drove off.

The occupant of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and required 22 stitches, according to court records.

