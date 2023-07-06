CEDAR FALLS — A woman has been arrested for allegedly biting a Cedar Falls police officer when she was being investigated for a drunken driving crash Monday afternoon.

Joyce Lynn Wood, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested for assault on a peace officer, first-offense operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving. Bond was set at $3,600.

According to authorities, police received calls about an erratic driver in the area of West First and Center streets around 7:25 p.m. Monday. A Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck allegedly struck another vehicle and continued on, heading north, court records state.

Officers late found the pickup truck in a ditch in front of 2025 Central Ave. after it had apparently struck a tree. Witnesses identified Wood as the driver and she was taken to the hospital.

Police noticed slurred speech and an odor of alcohol.

When police attempted to execute a search warrant to test her blood, she allegedly refused to cooperate and bit one officer and kicked at other officers, according to court records.

