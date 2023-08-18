WATERLOO — Acquaintances of a Waterloo man accused of killing his friend in 2022 said he had a habit of recklessly playing with guns.

Savion Deonte Wilson, 24, is charged with first-degree murder for shooting Cortavius Benford in the head in front of Benford’s girlfriend and another friend in a Palmer Drive apartment on Aug. 27, 2022.

Prosecutors said Wilson had threatened to shoot Benford in a social media post months earlier following a dispute between the two.

The defense said the shooting was an accident that happened while a group of friends was simply hanging out.

During testimony on Thursday, Benford’s girlfriend at the time, Katera Allen, told jurors Wilson was known to be always joking around.

And he also had a history of being reckless with firearms.

“So, he was a little silly or did things with guns that you felt weren’t safe?” asked defense attorney Dustin Lies.

“Yeah,” Allen responded.

She recounted how Wilson once pointed a pistol at her cat months earlier. She told him not to, and he quit, she testified.

The other person who witnessed the fatal shooting, Kelon Buchanan, told jurors that Wilson had been horsing around with the pistol in the Palmer Drive apartment while smoking marijuana.

“He was playing around with it,” Buchanan said.

Wilson even held the pistol to his own head, he said. He said he and Allen told him to stop it, and he put the weapon down. But a few minutes later Wilson picked it back up and shot Benford.

Allen’s account of the incident was slightly different, and it didn’t include any horseplay with the gun leading up to the shooting.

She said Wilson briefly stepped out of the apartment, she assumed to make a phone call. He returned moments later wearing a camouflage mask over his face and holding the gun. It was the first time she saw the gun that day, she said.

Wilson then went up to Benford, who was seated in the living room, pointed the gun at his head, and the weapon fired, Allen said.

After the shot, Wilson said “what the f***.”

Allen dialed 911 and screamed for Wilson to get out of the apartment while she pleaded with dispatchers to bring help.

Jurors also saw a rambling Facebook Live video that Wilson had broadcast in May 2022 following an argument he had with Benford and Allen.

In the video, Wilson can be heard saying “pop, pop. One of them dead.”

He also said “this is your life in this blunt,” as he lit a hefty marijuana cigar.

Allen told jurors she interpreted both of those as threats against Benford.

She also said that Benford and Wilson had later patched things up by June 20202 and were friends again. She described it as a “minor bump” in their friendship, but admitted things still weren’t the same.

Also taking the stand on Thursday was Dr. Jacob Smith, the associate state medical examiner who performed the autopsy.

He said Benford suffered a single gunshot wound to the top of his head and the shockwave from the bullet caused fractures in other parts of his skull. The angle of the shot was downward, slightly left to right and slightly back to front.

The lack of stippling – small lacerations from unburnt gunpowder – meant the muzzle was likely three or four feet away when the gun was fired, Smith said. He concluded there was no way it could have been a self-inflicted wound.

Benford didn't have any marijuana or alcohol in his system, Smith said. Friends testified Benford was clean because he was on probation.

