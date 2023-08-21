WATERLOO — Prosecutors have filed federal charges against a Waterloo woman accused of stealing more than $148,000 from the excavation company where she used to work.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa charged Teresa Mae Chiappone, 55, with one count of wire fraud on Friday.

She had earlier been charged with first-degree theft in connection with the case.

Chiappone had worked as an office manager at Benton’s Sand and Gravel. Authorities allege she wrote $150,000 worth of checks to herself from 2020 to 2022. She covered up the theft by disguising the payments as checks to venders that the company did business with in the business’s bookkeeping system, according to court records.

She also allegedly used a company credit card that was issued to a former worker to make purchases, records state.