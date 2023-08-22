WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of shooting his friend in the head in August 2022 took the stand to say the fatal shooting was an accident.

Savion Devonte Wilson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Cortavius Benford at Benford’s Palmer Drive apartment.

“I was pointing it at everyone, being reckless with the firearm,” Wilson, 24, told jurors as he testified in his own defense Monday in Black Hawk County District Court.

But prosecutors noted Wilson initially told police a different version of what happened.

The state alleges Wilson had actually made threats to shoot Benford months earlier in a Facebook Live post during a spat between the longtime friends.

Both Wilson and Benford grew up in Mississippi, and they had known each other since childhood.

Benford was the first to move to Iowa. Wilson said he followed about four years ago, relocating because he had other relatives who had made the move. His mother also moved to Waterloo, according to testimony.

Wilson’s mother, Tanja Crossley, testified the two families had been close for years.

“It was like brotherly love, like they been knowing each other all their lives,” she said.

She also testified about hearing her son and Benford arguing around the time of the Facebook rant in May 2022. She told them they were “arguing like two bitches” and told them to knock it off.

Two days later, they were back to normal, and Benford and Wilson were drinking and playing Uno, she said.

“It was fine. He came over to the house. Like nothing ever happened,” she said.

On the stand Monday, Wilson talked about the gun used in the shooting. He said sometime earlier he had found the pistol, complete with a loaded high-capacity magazine, in a fanny pack hidden in some bushes in Waterloo, but he couldn’t remember exactly where.

He said he had a license to carry weapons and told jurors had been taking the gun to a range where he fired it five or six times, but he couldn’t remember where the range was and didn’t know the name of the person who drove him there.

He said Benford was interested in buying the gun, and he had left it at the apartment during a previous visit.

On the day of the shooting, Wilson told jurors he and a friend went over to Benford’s apartment to repay him $10 Benford had loaned him to rent an electric scooter.

He said they hung out, everyone was in good spirits, and they went to a nearby convenience store for snacks. When they returned, Wilson said, he noticed the pistol under a couch where he was seated.

Wilson said he pulled out the gun and was playing around with it, pointing it at himself and others as his friend sat scrolling on their phones.

He said Benford told him to stop messing with the pistol. He said he wasn’t aware there was a round in the chamber.

“I started playing around with the gun. I pointed it at myself, pointed it Cortavius, and the gun went off,” Wilson said. He said he dropped the gun, exclaimed “What the f***,” called Benford’s name and grabbed something to try to stop the bleeding.

Members of Benford’s family stood up and walked out of the courtroom as Wilson gave his account.

He said Benford’s girlfriend told him to get out, and he panicked and ran. He claimed he left the gun in the apartment. The weapon was never located.

Under cross-examination by the state, Benford wasn’t able to identify what he had used to stop the bleeding or show where it was on crime scene photos of the apartment.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Hudson also noted Wilson had first told police the pistol accidently fired when Wilson grabbed for the gun Benford was holding, a claim refuted by forensic evidence indicating the muzzle was feet away from Benford’s head when it fired and the location of the injury.

“If someone were messing around with the gun and shot themselves, the top of the head is probably not the most likely spot,” Hudson said.

Wilson’s account also differed from that given by Benford’s girlfriend last week.

She said Wilson had briefly stepped out of the apartment, returned with a camouflage hunting mask over his face and pointed the gun and fired. She said Wilson hadn’t been messing with the gun before shooting.

Wilson denied wearing a mask over his face, saying it was merely rolled up on the top of his head like a hat. He also denied leaving and then returning to the apartment.

Testimony in the case is expected to wrap up Tuesday.

