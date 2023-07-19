WAVERLY — A former Waterloo woman is taking a social services agency to court after her teenage daughter was sexually assaulted at a Waverly shelter in 2021.

The mother, currently a Kansas City resident, filed a suit against Cedar Valley Friends of the Family in June in Bremer County District Court alleging negligence and seeking damages to cover medical expenses, pain and suffering and loss of consortium.

The suit —- filed by attorneys Dave Nagle and Eashaan Vajpeyi —- alleges the agency failed to adequately screen incoming residents and didn’t adequately segregate men from women and children staying at the shelter.

The attorney for Friends of the Family – Adam Zenor — filed a response arguing, among other things, that a third party is responsible for the plaintiff’s injuries, and comparative fault, alleging the plaintiffs share responsibility for the sexual assault.

A trial date hasn’t been set.

The man behind the attack, 22-year-old Joshuah Kareem Hoskins, of Waterloo, has been sentenced in criminal court to five years’ probation with lifetime parole and registration on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

He was subsequently convicted of lascivious acts with a child stemming from a Waterloo incident with another teen that happened around the same time as the Waverly crime. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Waterloo case.

Hoskins is currently housed at the Newton Correctional Facility.

According to court records, Hoskins had sex with a 13-year-old girl at a home on South Street in Waterloo while the girl was a runaway on June 1, 2021. The girl’s mother went to police with the accusations that same day.

By the following week, Hoskins was a resident at the Waverly shelter, according to court records. He was age 20 at the time.

Friends of the Family operates the facility as a domestic abuse, homeless and sexual assault shelter.

Also seeking shelter at the facility was the plaintiff and her two children, who had been staying there since May 22, 2021.

Court records allege the plaintiff and her children roomed with another unidentified resident who often drank and became intoxicated to the point they didn’t like sharing the room.

Staff allegedly noticed Hoskins exhibiting “inappropriate grooming behavior” towards the plaintiff’s 14-year-old daughter. Workers alerted the mother but allegedly took no other action.

Then in the early morning hours of June 9, 2021, the 14 year old got up to use the restroom and encountered Hoskins, who was in the kitchen. They talked, and he allegedly invited her back to his room where he had sex with her, according to court records.

The mother awoke around 6 a.m. and contacted staff when she noticed the teen was missing, They found her in bed with Hoskins.

Staff initially told the mother not to call 911 because police weren’t allows at the shelter, according to the lawsuit.

However, police were notified, and Hoskins was arrested and admitted to having sexual contact with the girl at the shelter and the other girl in Waterloo earlier, records state.

