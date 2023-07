WAUKON — A Waukon woman has pleaded to federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from the tax preparation business where she worked for more than five years.

Heather Leigh Migliore, 51, pleaded to a single count of wire fraud on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Migliore had worked as the office manager for the business that had offices in Waukon and Decorah where she had access to the company’s payroll system and a company credit card.

She allegedly issued unapproved checks to herself, using her boss’ electronic signature, and then deleted the entries in the accounting system to cover her tracks. She allegedly took more than $200,000 using this scheme and charged more than $21,000 on the card for personal expenses, court records state.

Migliore admitted to using some of the money for gambling at the riverboat casino in Marquette and to pay for the mobile home she was renting from the victim, according to court records.

Court records allege Migliore also bilked the government for COVID-19 unemployment in January 2021, receiving $16,900 in assistance from Iowa Workforce Development by claiming lack of work and under reporting her wages. For instance, she allegedly claimed she only made $42 and $56 when she was pulling in $474 and $463, records state.

When her employer discovered the embezzlement scheme in December 2021 and terminated her, Migliore apologized and said she wanted to pay back the losses, records state.

She was arrested on state ongoing criminal conduct and theft charges in April 2022. She was charged with wire fraud in federal court in June 2023.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Vavricek and was investigated by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

States scammed out of the most money States scammed out of the most money #52. Puerto Rico #51. South Dakota #50. North Dakota #49. Iowa #48. Nebraska #47. Wyoming #46. Oklahoma #45. Kentucky #44. West Virginia #43. Arkansas #42. Wisconsin #41. Montana #40. Minnesota #39. Idaho #38. Maine #37. Utah #36. Kansas #35. Vermont #34. Hawaii #33. Indiana #32. Michigan #31. New Mexico #30. Mississippi #29. New Hampshire #28. Connecticut #27. Missouri #26. Oregon #25. Ohio #24. Massachusetts #23. California #22. Washington #21. North Carolina #20. Arizona #19. Rhode Island #18. Illinois #17. Texas #16. New York #15. Virginia #14. New Jersey #13. Colorado #12. South Carolina #11. Alaska #10. Tennessee #9. Louisiana #8. Pennsylvania #7. Alabama #6. Florida #5. Nevada #4. Delaware #3. Maryland #2. Georgia #1. Washington DC