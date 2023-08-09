DUBUQUE — A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a Dubuque apartment where she was living in 2021.

Waterloo police arrested Reva Marie Lyons, 52, on Monday on a Dubuque County warrant for one count of first-degree arson and three failure-to-appear warrants. She was then transferred to Dubuque.

The charges stem from a blaze at 2265 White St. on the morning of Sept. 7, 2021.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the north side of the building and put out the fire. Lyons had been staying at the apartment with her then 18-year-old son. She told investigators her son was asleep and she plugged in a rechargeable flashlight, which sparked and ignited the carpet.

She said the fire then traveled to a closet, and she attempted to extinguish the flames with water and a bag of cat litter.

But authorities didn’t find any trace of cat litter or the flashlight at the fire scene and there were no outlets within five feet of the closet. Investigators determined the fire started in the closet.

The landlord told police that Lyons was in the process of being evicted from the apartment for damaging the property earlier, according to court records.

At the time of the fire, Lyons was awaiting trial for allegations that she threw a board at a neighbor and stole a security camera.

