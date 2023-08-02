WATERLOO — One man is in critical condition after being air-lifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City following a shooting at 119 Mohawk St. Tuesday night.
Police were called out at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday night with a report of shots fired.
The investigation is ongoing.
