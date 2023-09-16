Wash your hands

Recently, I lost my mother to COVID. I miss her so much! I am writing in hopes this message will reach some of these women who use a public restroom and then leave without washing their hands. You know who you are! You are oh-so “nasty!”

It is people like you as to why this COVID is not going anywhere! You women should be ashamed of yourselves leaving the restroom without washing your hands! That’s just plain nasty!

Pam Berumez, Waterloo

Conversion therapy

Conversion therapy sounds like something pushed by the conservative Republican religious bigots. To force a person into being something that person doesn’t want to be is tyrannical. Its like forcing a surgeon to become a bookkeeper, or to force a cook into becoming a truck driver, or visa versa. They should be allowed to be whatever they want to be. Also, if school teachers are forbidden to teach the full truth about American history, such as the cruelty, murder, and theft that was done to the Native American Indians, slavery done to the Blacks, and imprisonment done to the Japanese Americans, to suppress the truth is to promote a lie! Nowadays we’re suppose to believe lies. We’re suppose to believe there was voter fraud, Trump won the election, there’s no climate change, a seat belt will save you from all harm. The bigger liar a political candidate is, the more popular and well liked that person is, and the religionists support such a person, and lies.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

Pickleball fan

With the boom in popularity of pickleball around the country and especially the Cedar Valley, I was wondering if the city of Waterloo plans on creating outdoor pickleball courts? Cedar Falls has them, so we were wondering what plans Waterloo City Council has made regarding this increasingly popular form of indoor/outdoor recreation?

Beth Letkewicz, Waterloo