WATERLOO — The East Fourth and Mulberry streets intersection was taped off by police Saturday afternoon as officers investigated a shooting.

Police confirmed one person sustained gunshot wounds and was transported via ambulance at about 12:50 p.m. to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. The severity of the injuries and other details were not immediately available.

The person was found outside the ASI Computer Systems, Visual Logic and ID8 Workspace building in the 400 block of East Fourth Street as the nearby African American Festival was unfolding with food, music, entertainment and activities in Lincoln Park.

The third annual event was scheduled from noon until 8 p.m. and was still going strong despite the incident and an organizer saying they heard a few gunshots "loud and clear."

Police say the public is not in any danger at this time. Officers had the crime tape up from 1 until 5:15 p.m.