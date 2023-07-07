WATERLOO — Police are investigating a stickup at a Waterloo store overnight.

Two masked men approached the Yes Way convenience store at 1976 Franklin St. shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

One waited outside while the other entered armed with a handgun. The gunman demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects ran off to the east, police said.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

