WATERLOO — Waterloo police investigating an opioid overdose on Friday have arrested one person.

Officers arrested Colton James Hoeppner, 25, on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver after they found a plastic bag with powder and used hypodermic needles at his apartment at 1446 Oleson Road.

He was later released from jail pending trial.

According to court records, authorities were sent to an overdose at the apartment at about 4:10 p.m. on Friday. Police allege Hoeppner provided drugs to a person who then passed out. Hoeppner then administered Narcan nasal spray to reverse the effects.

The person was examined by paramedics and survived, court records state.