According to Waterloo Police Sgt. Melissa Ludwig, officers contacted Cody Phennicie, 42, shortly before 8:30 p.m. at 422 W. Donald St. in connection with an assault case. However, when police arrived Phennecie refused to come out, leading to a brief standoff.

“Officers were following up on an assault case and they saw the guy that was wanted in the assault case, so they went to the house,” Ludwig said. “He didn’t want to come out, they tried to call him out and after a little bit he ended up coming out.”