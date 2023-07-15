WATERLOO — Two Waterloo police officers were part of federal task force credited with the Saturday capture of a survivalist and homicide suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Michael Charles Burham, 34, had been on the run for more than a week when he was detained in a wooded area near Warren, Pennsylvania.

Images from the end to the manhunt show Waterloo officers Gavin Kramer and Keaton Northrup amid other agents, all outfitted with body armor and rifles, escorting Burham to a vehicle.

“All of us were always concerned that we would end up with a citizen harmed in some way, or even one of the officers harmed,” said Lt. Col. George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police. “You’re always worried about things like that, so to not have that play out, it’s a good day”

Authorities said Burham was awaiting trial for arson, burglary and kidnapping and was a suspect in a homicide investigation when he used tied bed sheets to escape from Warren County Prison on the night of July 6.

According to the U.S. Marshals Services, Burham “is a prime suspect in the May 11 shooting death of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin inside her William Street home in Jamestown. He is also alleged to have set fire to another woman’s car in Jamestown.”

During the search that followed the escape, authorities located a stash of food and clothing believed to have been left by Burham.

More than 15 federal, state and local agencies plus more than 200 law enforcement officers were involved in the manhunt. A $22,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

On Saturday afternoon, a couple heard their dog barking in the back yard. They approached Burham, who claimed he was camping. They recognized him as a fugitive and called police, authorities said.

Agents used dogs to pick up his trail and he was detained shortly before 6 p.m. Pennsylvania time.

Kramer and Northrup are assigned to Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team. Four members of the squad are deputized and United States Marshals, said Capt. Jason Feaker with WPD. He said part of their duties involve traveling to assist federal agents with manhunts and similar investigations.

The Waterloo officers went to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, he said.