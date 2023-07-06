WATERLOO — A federal grand jury has indicted a Waterloo man who was found with a stolen gun in an April traffic stop.

La’Vance LeMarr Cooper, 21, had been charged with misdemeanor theft and carrying weapons in state court immediately following the stop.

In late June, a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids returned an indictment charging him with two counts of drug user in possession of a firearm. The indictment was unsealed after he was arrested on Tuesday.

The charges allege Cooper used marijuana and possessed a 10 mm Glock 20 handgun on Sept. 22, and a .40-caliber Glock 22 on April 3.

According to court records, police found the 10 mm Glock during a traffic stop as part of an investigation into a pair of September shootings.

Then, on April 3, police stopped a Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of Argyle Street and Logan Avenue. Cooper was in the vehicle, and police found the .40-caliber Glock in his waistband, according to court records. Officers determined the weapon had been reported stolen in Des Moines.

