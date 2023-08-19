WATERLOO — The eldest daughter of a Waterloo family is being called a hero after a fire at their home.

A fire broke out in the backyard of 1925 Falls Ave. early Friday evening. The family of five, with three adults and two children, as well as four guinea pigs, made it out safe and unharmed.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the two-story house just before 6:30 p.m. and extinguished the flames within minutes, according to Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. He said firefighters spent fifteen minutes opening the ceiling in a bedroom.

That bedroom was occupied by one of Daniel and Sara Glawe’s children who was on her computer when she saw smoke from outside her bedroom window. She alerted her parents, who were near their detached garage, and her two sisters that there was a fire just below the window. Flames eventually reached the top of the home’s roof, entering the attic.

Petersen said it was “highly likely” that the fire was caused by embers falling into a grill that was just below the kitchen and daughter’s room. Sara Glawe said just 30 minutes before they called 911, the family was eating burgers that they grilled. She said she put the cover on the grill and said the charcoal was burnt out and gray.

Half of the backside of the house’s siding was burnt or peeling off. The daughter’s bedroom window, as well as a window on the side of the house, were busted out in order for heat and smoke to escape the house by using a positive pressure fan that blows air into the house.

The ceiling in the daughter’s room was also pulled down in order to gain access to the attic. Petersen said the attic and the back exterior of the house sustained moderate fire damage.

He said the fire department will contact the Red Cross to assist the Glawes. Although it was upsetting to see the damage to the house they lived in for 24 years, there was a bright side for Daniel Glawe.

“We’re all safe, that’s all that matters,” he said. “Everything else can be replaced.”

