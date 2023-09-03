WATERLOO — One man is dead after being shot in broad daylight in downtown.

Police are investigating the suspected murder of a Waterloo man in his 40s shot Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fourth Street. The incident is believed to have involved just the victim and another man who authorities think knew the victim but was not a family member.

As of Sunday morning, the perpetrator was still on the loose, no arrests had been made and a motive was not yet known. The victim’s name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Police officers and Waterloo Fire Rescue responded at about 12:51 p.m. to multiple calls of a shooting. They found the injured man outside the ASI Computer Systems, Visual Logic and ID8 Workspace building. A festival was taking place in nearby Lincoln Park with food, music, entertainment.

First responders performed CPR on the victim before he was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police recovered about three spent shell casings but no weapon. At least five people were in the immediate area where the incident took place, but they were not believed to be involved.

Officers had the crime tape up initially around the East Four and Mulberry streets intersection, and later narrowed in on the 400 block of East Fourth, from 1 until 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at 319-291-4340 ext. 3, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS.

