VOLGA — One man died two days after being ejected from the back of a moving pickup truck July 29, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

William Gross, 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was the victim and one of seven people reportedly occupying the white 2017 GMC Sierra accelerating along Domino Road (Highway C2W) at 7:07 p.m. near the Volga U Campgrounds, a Monday news release stated.

An organizer previously said it happened during a lull in the Volga Diesel Truck Show activities. The fatality was the first of two accidents that night in the area that resulted in serious injuries, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed.

William Gross and Brett Gross, 21, also of St. Joseph, Missouri, both sustained life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the vehicle. Brett Gross was released after both had been transported by air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Tucker Baker, 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was the driver and the only other person identified in the release with the update requested by The Courier. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office technical collision investigators have presented the case to the Clayton County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Event organizer Tom Klingman, CEO of Volga City Truck Cruise, said July 30 the accident wasn’t on event grounds. The July 28-29 activities attracted 900 people.

But he believed the victims and driver had been camping at the nearby Volga U Campground and drinking had been involved. The rest of the event was cancelled.

That same night, three hours later, the Iowa State Patrol reported an alleged pedestrian hit-and-run at 10:08 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Highway C2W. The vehicle was reportedly traveling westbound on Highway C2W when the man walking on the shoulder was reportedly hit and then transported by air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for serious injuries and incapacitation.

What led the pickup truck to eject?

Videos of the incident obtained from witnesses showed a series of three pickup trucks rapidly accelerating in succession, with the GMC Sierra being the third, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The tailgate of the pickup was down and the Grosses were seated on it. The Sheriff’s Office stated they were “unable to remain seated on the tailgate due to the rapid acceleration, which caused them to be fully ejected from the vehicle onto the pavement below.” None of the other occupants suffered injuries.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Elkader Police Department, Clayton County Conservation, MercyOne Elkader Ambulance, Volga Fire, Volga First Responders, LifeGuard Air Ambulance, and Air Care 2 Air Ambulance.

