WATERLOO — Police responded to multiple shots fired incidents early Saturday morning.
Three incidents occurred within four hours and three blocks of each other on Logan Avenue.
At 2:40 a.m., Waterloo police were called to 523 Logan Ave. for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings but no property damage.
Two hours later at 4:40 a.m., police were dispatched to 813 Logan Ave. after someone claimed they were shot. Once police arrived, they could not locate anyone with injuries. No other evidence was found at the scene.
Captain Jason Feaker said these two cases may be related but officials don't know at this time.
At 6 a.m., police were sent out to 749 Logan Ave. for a report of shots fired. On arrival, officers found a parked vehicle struck by gunfire on its right passenger door. They also found shell casings.
Feaker said no one has been arrested in any of these incidents.
