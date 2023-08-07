WATERLOO — Three people have been arrested in connection with an Aug. 1 shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Aundaris Reed was injured when what was supposed to be an Instagram marijuana deal erupted in gunfire, according to police accounts. Reed remains hospitalized at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, and he hasn’t been charged.

On Wednesday, Waterloo police arrested Larry Earl Lorondez Phillips, 30, Eric “Mooda” Darnail Hayes Jr., 17, and Deondre Jermaine Seals, 17, for first-degree robbery. Seals was also arrested for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Both Hayes and Seals are charged as adults.

Bond for Phillips was set at $250,000; bond for Hayes was set at $200,000; and Seals’ bond was $100,000.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

According to court records, Hayes had arranged to sell $200 worth of marijuana to two people in a transaction set up through the Instagram social media platform.

One of the alleged buyers told police he arrived in the 100 block of Mohawk Street around 7:15 p.m. to meet Hayes.

Hayes walked up to the car with a ski mask on and then lifted the mask, court records state. Hayes allegedly showed marijuana to the purchasers, and another person with Hayes then pulled a gun and pointed it at the buyers.

One of the buyers was also armed with a gun, and shots rang out. Reed, who was with the robbers, was injured, police said. Officers found Reed with a gun, records state.

Bullets also struck the buyers’ vehicle as it fled, breaking out a window, court records state.

Seals allegedly told police he was acting as a lookout during the robbery and fired a shot in the air to scare people in the vehicle, court records state.

Phillips was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the robbery and GPS information showed he was in the area at the time, according to court records.

No charges have been filed against people in the vehicle, police said.

Phillips is current awaiting trial for an Aug 21, 2022, incident where he allegedly shot a man in the hand outside Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club after the man punched him, according to court records.

Hayes was previously petitioned in juvenile court for a February 2022 shooting where he and others allegedly robbed two people in a vehicle in the 600 block of Dawson Street. One of the victims was shot in the arm and chest.

States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities #50. Massachusetts #49. Hawaii #48. Rhode Island #47. New York #46. New Jersey #45. Connecticut #44. California #43. Minnesota #42. Nebraska #41. Iowa #40. New Hampshire #39. Washington #38. Wisconsin #37. Vermont #36. Maine #35. Delaware #34. Illinois #33. Virginia #32. Maryland #31. Utah #30. South Dakota #29. Pennsylvania #28. Michigan #27. North Dakota #26. Texas #25. Oregon #24. Florida #23. Ohio #22. North Carolina #21. Colorado #20. Kansas #19. Indiana #18. Idaho #17. Arizona #16. Georgia #15. Nevada #14. Kentucky #13. West Virginia #12. Oklahoma #11. South Carolina #10. Tennessee #9. Arkansas #8. Montana #7. Missouri #6. New Mexico #5. Alabama #4. Wyoming #3. Louisiana #2. Alaska #1. Mississippi