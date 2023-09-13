WATERLOO — The attorney for a man accused of opening fire during a dispute outside a downtown bar in 2020 said his client acted in self-defense.

Will Earnest Young Jr., now 31, of Cedar Falls, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon, and testimony in his trial began Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Authorities said Young’s brother became involved in an altercation with Joseph Ayala outside The Saloon on West Fourth Street as the bars were closing around 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2020.

During the scuffle, Young pulled out a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol and fired. One bullet hit Ayala in the left thigh and two bullets entered his right hip. He survived the shooting.

On Tuesday, police detailed how they found spent shell casings in the street, some which were under a sport utility vehicle that had pulled up and parked moments after the gunfire. Blood spatter was also found on the sidewalk at the shooting scene.

Officers said they received information about a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo that left the area, and they traced it to a mobile home on Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls. Members of the police department tactical team searched the home and detained Young inside, according to testimony.

Officers also seized a gun in the living room at the mobile home, police said.

Defense attorney Maurice Spencer said Young was defending himself when he fired. During testimony, police said they noticed Young had a laceration on his face, apparently from the scuffle with Ayala, when they detained him.