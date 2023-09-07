WATERLOO — A 16 year old has been sentenced to prison for allegedly shooting another teen in May.

“It’s frankly very sad that this happens. Nobody wins,” Judge Linda Fangman told Tyrie Wade on Wednesday as he pleaded guilty.

Fangman implored the teen to use his time behind bars to turn things around, telling him he will likely end up killing someone and spending his life in prison or being killed himself if he doesn’t stay away from firearms.

“This is not a life anyone should want to lead,” she said.

Authorities said Wade shot a 14 year old in the leg in the area of West Fourth and Baltimore streets at 3:40 a.m. on May 9.

Wade was originally charged as a juvenile. But he had prior juvenile adjudications for armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm for earlier incidents, so the shooting case was transferred to adult court in June.

He was charged with willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm, both felonies.

Jury selection for trial began on Tuesday, and Wade pleaded on Wednesday as testimony was about to begin.

Under the plea agreement, the willful injury charge was reduced to assault with intent to cause serious injury, a misdemeanor. He also pleaded to the weapons charge.

Wade was sentenced to up to five years in prison and restitution.

Prosecutor Brad Walz said part of the reason for the plea agreement was the state’s inability to locate the victim for trial.

Wade’s attorney had indicated they planned to argue self-defense if the trial had gone forward.

