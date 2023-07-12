WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen awaiting trial for a 2021 shooting has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.
Officers arrested J’Marion James Boyd, 18, on Tuesday for felony eluding. Bond was set at $120,000.
According to court records, patrol officers attempted to stop a Hyundai Sonata in the area of Franklin Street and Linden Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Monday. The vehicle pulled a U turn and drove past police and continued on, hitting 50 mph in a 25 mph zone before disappearing.
At the time of the chase, Boyd was out on bond for a June 2021 shooting that injured a woman who was driving on Johnson Street. He is also awaiting trial in connection with marijuana found at a home on Delta Drive in Cedar Falls in August 2022.
