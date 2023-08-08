SUMNER — A Sumner woman has pleaded to allegations she hid a check for $147,969 while going through bankruptcy.

Debra S. Leisinger, 58, pleaded to one count of bankruptcy concealment on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

She faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing will be at a later date. She remains free until then.

Leisinger filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December 2022

Prosecutors allege that in the filing, she failed to mention a $147,969 check she had received from the estate of a deceased relative. She later deposited the check in a credit union account.

Authorities also allege she didn’t disclose that before filing for bankruptcy she had transferred $9,000 to other relatives, according to court records.

