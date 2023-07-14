EVANSDALE — An Evansdale woman has pleaded guilty to charges of allegedly buying guns for her boyfriend, who is a member of an outlaw motorcycle club.

Jennifer Ann Wach, 45, pleaded to one count of aiding and abetting a felon in possession of a firearm Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. She remains free pending a sentencing hearing.

Court records allege Wach purchased handguns and a rifle in 2018.

Some of the firearms were later in the possession of Bradley Aaron Ball, who was a member of a Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club support club and by September 2019 was a full Sons of Silence member. Ball is prohibited from possessing guns because of a prior felony burglary conviction, records state.

Wach and Ball later relented and returned some of the firearms to the store.

Another gun she bought was later found with another club member who is a convicted felon, records state.

Ball pleaded to charges of felon in possession of a firearm in May and is awaiting sentencing.

According to court records, Ball accompanied Wach when she bought a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson MP Shield pistol and a 9 mm Kimber Micro from Scheels Sporting Goods in Cedar Falls on Oct. 5, 2018.

The following day, she returned to the store to return the Smith and Wesson.

On Oct. 10, 2018, Wach filled out paperwork to buy a .22-caliber Mossberg rifle that was made to resemble an AR-15. Ball handed the store employee cash and handled the gun on the way out of the store, records state.

Three days later, on Oct. 13, 2018, they were at the Scheels store in Coralville where Wach bought a 9 mm SCCY pistol.

A .380-caliber Glock 42 was bought on Oct. 22, 2018, and three days later she returned the Glock 42 and the Kimber that had been bought earlier in the month, according to court records.

A year later, on Sept. 5, 2019, authorities searched their home and other locations as part of an investigation into Sons of Silence members. They found a .380-caliber Ruger LCP handgun in the bedroom and about 100 rounds of ammo in different calibers.

Agents seized patches and clothing as well as correspondence between Ball and incarcerated motorcycle club members.

Ball allegedly told investigators he had directed Wach to buy the guns. He also said they later researched the consequences of straw man firearm purchases and decided to return the guns, court records state. Detectives found evidence they researched penalties for such purchases online.

During the searches, the SCCY pistol that had been bought in Coralville was found with another club member, records state.

The charges are the newest filed in recent investigations into the Sons of Silence and affiliated clubs.

In April 2020, a Sons of Silence enforcer and several members of Sworn Silence were arrested after they allegedly forced an off-duty police officer on a motorcycle to pull over in Clarion. The officer was wearing “colors” – a vest and patch – for the Gunfighters Motorcycle Club, an organization for law enforcement, and Sworn Silence demanded he hand over the vest.

As part of the investigation, the enforcer was convicted of federal firearm charges and charges against the rest were dropped.

In 2019, the president of the Central Iowa Chapter of the Sons of Silence was sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges.

