WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies found 10 guns, including a stolen revolver, while searching his home Friday.

Deputies arrested Rodney Lavern Thein, 51, for 10 counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of fourth-degree theft. He was also arrested on drug charges.

Bond was initially set at $15,000.

Authorities allege Thein is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony drug conviction for a 2010 case in Buchanan County.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies executed a search warrant at his home at 3403 Doris Lane and found 10 firearms — mostly bolt-action rifles —- and a .22-caliber Heritage Rough Rider revolver. A check determined the revolver was reported as stolen, according to court records.

Other weapons seized include a Remington Model 1917 rifle, a High Standard shotgun, a Smith and Wesson 25-60-caliber rifle, a Steyr CL rifle, a Marlin XT-22 rifle, a Remington Model 510 rifle, a Remington Model 03-A3 rifle and a Savage Model 93 rifle.

Authorities also found heroin and marijuana and traces of meth.

The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space