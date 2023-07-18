WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies found 10 guns, including a stolen revolver, while searching his home Friday.
Deputies arrested Rodney Lavern Thein, 51, for 10 counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of fourth-degree theft. He was also arrested on drug charges.
Bond was initially set at $15,000.
Authorities allege Thein is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony drug conviction for a 2010 case in Buchanan County.
Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies executed a search warrant at his home at 3403 Doris Lane and found 10 firearms — mostly bolt-action rifles —- and a .22-caliber Heritage Rough Rider revolver. A check determined the revolver was reported as stolen, according to court records.
People are also reading…
Other weapons seized include a Remington Model 1917 rifle, a High Standard shotgun, a Smith and Wesson 25-60-caliber rifle, a Steyr CL rifle, a Marlin XT-22 rifle, a Remington Model 510 rifle, a Remington Model 03-A3 rifle and a Savage Model 93 rifle.
Authorities also found heroin and marijuana and traces of meth.