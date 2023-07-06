WATERLOO — A sex offender has been arrested after he was allegedly found living in Waterloo without notifying authorities of his whereabouts.

James Thomas Collins Jr., 53, was arrested Wednesday on a Polk County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Collins had declared a Sixth Avenue address in Des Moines as his home when he registered with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in April.

When U.S. Marshals conducted a check during a sweep in May, they determined Collins had moved out of the address without registering a new address, according to court records.

Collins, who has lived in Waterloo in the past, is required to register as a sex offender because of a conviction for a December 1987 incident where he allegedly kidnapped a female acquaintance for two days and sexually assaulted her. He also has a conviction for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse for a 1995 incident where he attacked a female acquaintance, choked her and threatened to kill her, according to Courier archives.

He also has prior conviction for violating the sex offender registry.

