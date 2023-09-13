WATEROO — The Waterloo resident charged in the Sept. 2 shooting death of a man downtown was out of prison on parole for a 2019 incident where police found a stolen gun.

Corey Damone Crawley, 32, also served time for a 2009 drug robbery where he was shot and wounded by police as he tried to flee, according to court records.

On Monday, Waterloo police announced they were seeking Crawley on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the Sept. 2 shooting death of Muharrum Quan Johnson, 45.

Johnson was found on the ground in the area of East Fourth and Mulberry streets around 12:50 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video from the area showed Crawley with a gun and witnesses also told investigators they had seen Crawley with a gun that day, according to court records.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to Crawley’s arrest.

Court records show Crawley was convicted of second-degree robbery and burglary in a Nov. 18, 2009, robbery at a Conger Street apartment. Prosecutors said he and another person entered the home and beat a resident inside while demanding money.

Police responding to the call saw Crawley running to a parked car a few blocks away.

Crawley backed into a squad car that pulled up, and another officer on foot fired into his car, wounding him. Police found an empty and inoperable Jennings pistol near the scene.

Crawley was later released from prison.

On April 12, 2019, police stopped a car in the area of West Second and Randolph streets. They noticed the smell of marijuana. Crawley was a passenger, and a stolen .22-caliber Phoenix Arms pistol fell from his pant leg when officers detained him.

Crawley was sentenced to 15 years in prison in July 2019, and he was ultimately released in January 2023.

Photos: Homicide, East 4th and Mulberry, Sept. 2, 2023 Waterloo Police (1) - Sept. 2, 2023 Waterloo Police (2) - Sept. 2, 2023 Waterloo Police (3) - Sept. 2, 2023 Waterloo Police (4) - Sept. 2, 2023