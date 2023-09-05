WATERLOO — Police have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Muharrum Quan Johnson of Waterloo.

Johnson was shot in the area of East Fourth and Mulberry streets around 12:51 p.m. Saturday. No arrests have been made in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at (319) 291-4340 #3 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS.

This is the third homicide in Waterloo this year.

Mack Bass died of stab wounds following an altercation in the 500 block of Dawson Street in January. No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation

On May 21, Roberta Nagy, 45, died following a stabbing at her home on Fereday Court. Her daughter, Sarah Nagy Brown, 33, was arrested for first-degree murder.

Photos: Homicide, East 4th and Mulberry, Sept. 2, 2023 Waterloo Police (1) - Sept. 2, 2023 Waterloo Police (2) - Sept. 2, 2023 Waterloo Police (3) - Sept. 2, 2023 Waterloo Police (4) - Sept. 2, 2023