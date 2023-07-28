DUNKERTON — What started as a bizarre discovery in the home of the descendent of a 19th century doctor has shined new light in a 130-year-old homicide case from rural Dunkerton.

The case was one of the earliest and most extensive uses of skeletal remains in American courts.

And subsequent advances in science brought into question the forensic evidence used at the accused killer’s trial.

A relative of Dr. Griffy Benjamin Ward of Fairbank was cleaning out the family home following the death of Ward’s grandson in 2020 when he came across an aged brown leather physician’s bag.

Inside the bag – mixed among dubious “remedies” like strychnine and petroleum emulsion – were pieces of a human skull.

The mandible and upper jaw were detached. The cranium had a metal latch screwed into the bone. Flipping the hook allowed access to the braincase.

“The cranium had a complete saw cut through the vault, consistent with sectioning during autopsy or dissection for brain extraction,” said Dr. Heather Garvin, a forensic anthropologist who teaches anatomy at Des Moines University.

The skull from the bag, and the rest of the contents from the bag, came across Garvin’s desk shortly after they were discovered.

It fell to her to determine if the bones were linked to any crime that needed solving.

The skull had been obviously cleaned and preserved. But the cleaning job wasn’t on par with medical specimens used for teaching anatomy, she said.

The skull’s dark green coloring – likely from a chemical used to clean or preserve it – immediately stuck out, she said. The latch and fixtures didn’t look professional.

While Garvin undertook an examination of the bones, she assigned her intern, fourth-year medical student Dr. Lindsey Hohulin, to look into the elixir bottles and the rest of the bag’s contents.

It seemed like a rare opportunity to learn about the history of medicine.

Surprisingly, Hohulin tracked down Ward through mentions in The Daily Courier newspaper articles from the 1890s and came up with the name of Stephen Howard as the skull’s owner.

Stephen Howard’s killing

Howard was a farmer in Lester Township in northeast Black Hawk County between Fairbank and what is now Dunkerton. A Courier article from the time said his house was “15 rods from the traveled road.”

Howard had an ongoing dispute with his nephew, 38-year-old Charles Adams, who lived across the road. The family had a long-running disagreement over the passage of the Iowa Herd Law of 1874 – a livestock liability act – and more recently over the habit of Adams’ calves parading across Howard’s property to drink from a stream.

The spat came to a head outside Adams’ barn on the day Howard turned 70 – Nov. 11, 1894.

Howard’s wife, Clara, said she was at home when her husband stumbled in, bleeding. “They done it,” he told her, and then he collapsed into a chair.

She rushed around looking for help, finding Adams and another relative, Alonzo, driving their calves. They declined to lend a hand in helping the uncle, telling her “we done it.”

She continued on to a neighbor’s house, and eventually Ward – a University of Michigan School of Medicine graduate who was considered one of Iowa’s pioneers in surgery – and another physician were brought in to assist.

But it was too late. The wounds had triggered a stroke and Howard died three days later.

His funeral was in Fairbank.

“It was the largest ever held in that section,” the Courier reported. “When the procession left the house there were 64 teams in line, and the crowd was so large the church could not accommodate them all.”

Fear of lynching

Adams quickly and freely admitted to being involved in the fatal scuffle with his uncle. The nephew said he was milking cows when Howard came over. The heated argument over building fences to keep out errant livestock escalated when Howard grabbed a milking stool and came after him, he said.

Adams said he tried to run but then he swung a club at Howard three times, downing him.

Courier articles from the time captured much of the post-mortem drama that followed.

“The officers report that there is great excitement in the vicinity of the murder and much feeling against the Adamses,” one article stated.

Howard’s relatives from Nebraska arrived in Black Hawk County to meet with investigators and prosecutors. Adams was so afraid a mob would come after him that he begged Sheriff Hiram B. Hoxie to take him away for safe keeping.

Deputies moved Adams by train to the jail in Manchester.

An inquest was held, and officials noted a gash on Howard’s head with a skull fracture underneath. There were cuts to his lip and cheek and what appeared to be a piercing wound under his chin that penetrated to the roof of his mouth. A blood clot had formed in his brain.

At trial, Adams argued he swung his club in self-defense.

Prosecutors rebuffed the claim, alleging Howard wasn’t beaten with a club but instead stabbed in the face with pitchfork.

Ward testified that tines for the fork had pried Howard’s upper jaw from the rest of the skull. Those kinds of injuries, he said, using the best medical knowledge at the time, couldn’t have come from a blunt cudgel.

He had conducted a series of tests with Howard’s exhumed head and a pitchfork which were photographed, showing different ways the implement could have pierced Howard’s face to produce the injuries.

A series of drawings based on those photos were published in The Courier.

Ward also used Howard’s skull to demonstrate his conclusions in the courtroom. He apparently kept the evidence for himself at the end of the case, which is how it eventually found its way to Garvin’s desk.

Beating corpses for science

Examining Howard’s skull back in her Des Moines office in 2020, Garvin reached a different set of conclusions.

To explain this, we have to travel to the early 1900s – about five years after Howard met his end in Lester Township – to France. Specifically Val-de-Grace, a military hospital in Paris, where a young physician named Rene LeFort was studying facial injuries.

Legends claim LeFort was behind an ethically shaky series of experiments with cadavers – dropping them from a tavern roof, hitting them with cannon balls, pummeling them with wooden and metal clubs, dropping bricks on them, crushing them in vices.

At any rate, his work culminated in a 1901 publication that documented predictable patterns of facial fractures. To this day, certain types of broken facial bones can be categorized as one of three types of “LeFort fractures.”

Garvin noticed these patterns when she studied Howard’s skull. And what she saw backed up the Adams’ club account of the killing.

“Blows to the face can separate the upper jaw – thus their interpretation of the tines being used to pry the jaw from the face are likely a misinterpretation,” Garvin said.

“There were no clear punctures to the bone, no localized areas of fractures where tines would have impacted, nor plastic deformation to the alveolar fracture margins to indicate a prying action,” she wrote in her findings.

She said the skull fractures were consistent with multiple blunt force impacts – at least one to the right side of the cranial vault and at least one to the right facial region.

Manslaughter verdict

In the end, the dispute over club vs. pitchfork wasn’t the deciding issue in Adams’ trial.

Adams had been charged with murder, an allegation that he deliberately killed his uncle. Adams claimed he was protecting himself and acted in self-defense. His attorney asked for acquittal.

Jurors however reached a verdict of manslaughter, a lesser charge. They reasoned that the spry 38-year-old Adams could have escaped the 70-year-old Howard.

Howard’s wife sued Adams, demanding $5,000.

Adams spent four years in state prison and was pardoned by the governor in 1897 after a tornado – described in The Courier as a cyclone – destroyed his farm.

Howard’s skull has been returned to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Garvin’s report was published in Forensic Sciences with Hohulin, Alexis VanBaarle and Andrew Wilson as additional contributors.

