QUASQUETON — A day care provider has been charged with allegedly slapping a crying child hard enough to leave a bruise.

Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Megan Marie Andersen, 29, of Quasqueton, on Aug. 21 on a charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a felony. She was released pending trial.

According to court records, Andersen was looking after an 11-month-old girl at her Pine Street home Aug. 18 when she allegedly slapped the child on the cheek because the child wouldn’t quit crying.

The slap apparently failed to quiet the child, and Andersen allegedly delivered a second slap to the cheek, records state.

Authorities observed bruising on the child two days after the incident, records state.

