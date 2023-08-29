Related to this story

Is it time to ban child acting?

Is it time to ban child acting?

If federal labor law in America sees most jobs as too “oppressive” for minors, how come child acting isn’t banned? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galu…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US Announces 10 Drugs Picked For Medicare Negotiations