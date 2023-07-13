WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to probation for allegedly firing a gun at another woman in October.

Shaparis Zhane Davis, 29, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation after pleading to a charge of intimidation with a weapon on Monday in Black Hawk County District Court.

The victim had pulled up at Davis’ home on Rosehill Terrace on Oct. 31 to pick up some items. Davis allegedly exited the home and fired a shot.

No injuries were reported and Davis was arrested in May.

Police seized a 9 mm Kimber pistol during the investigation.