WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man accused of killing his longtime friend in 2022 talked with police over the phone within hours of the fatal shooting.

But he didn’t turn himself in until the following day.

And he didn’t turn over evidence crucial to the investigation, according to detectives.

Savion Wilson, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 27, 2022, shooting death of Cortavius Benford, 26, at Benford’s Palmer Drive apartment.

The two were hanging out with Benford’s girlfriend and a friend of Wilson's when Wilson stepped out of the apartment. He returned minutes later wearing a camouflage hunting mask over his face and carrying a semiautomatic handgun.

Wilson pointed the gun as Benford’s head and fired a single shot, according to witnesses.

Prosecutors said Wilson had been in a dispute with Benford and threatened to shoot him months earlier.

The defense said the spat had been settled, and the shooting was an accident. Witnesses said Wilson had a history of recklessly “playing with guns.”

As testimony in Wilson’s trial continued Friday, police testified Wilson came to the police station the day following the shooting. Det. Jeff Tyler said Wilson brought a pair of shoes, jogging pants, shorts and a red Nike T-shirt he was wearing at the time of the shooting. Wilson's father turned over Wilson’s cellphone.

Tyler pointed out blood on the drawstring and other areas of the red and green jogging pants.

But the detective noted Wilson didn’t bring a blue hooded sweatshirt he had also been wearing, and he didn’t bring the camouflage mask.

Most importantly, Wilson didn’t turn over the handgun, Tyler said. Authorities said the weapon has never been located.

Prosecutors did show videos, taken from Wilson’s cellphone, that show him handling a pistol similar to how witnesses described. There was also a video, taken days before the shooting, showing the gun in his lap while he was wearing the same green and red pants and holding an extended magazine.

Investigators showed jurors how they were able to retrace Wilson’s steps following the shooting, using GPS information from his rose and gold iPhone. The trail wound northward, eventually stopping at an address on Western Avenue.

They also showed that in the hours following the shooting, his phone was used to search for the terms “manslaughter” and “manslaughter sentence Iowa” as wells as news accounts of the shooting.

Testimony in the case is scheduled to continue on Monday in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.

Photos: Homicide, Palmer Drive, Aug. 27, 2022 082722jr-homicide-palmer 081623jr-homicide-trial-2 081623jr-homicide-trial-1 081623jr-homicide-trial-3 081723jr-homicide-trial-1 081723jr-homicide-trial-3 081723jr-homicide-trial-5 081823jr-homicide-trial-1 081823jr-homicide-trial-3 081823jr-homicide-trial-5