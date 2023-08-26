WATERLOO — Police seized a ghost gun after responding to a disturbance at the East vs. West high school football game Friday night.

No serious injuries were reported from the scuffle, which broke out around 9:20 p.m. at Waterloo Memorial Stadium located next to Central Middle School on Katoski Drive.

Officers detained one person on felony charges in connection with the firearm.

According to authorities, officers noticed a disturbance in the crowd which caused people to scatter. Police received information that a person involved in the incident was carrying a gun.

When officers approached him, he took off running and began digging into his waistband, according to authorities.

Police caught him a short time later and officers found a pistol discarded in the back of a pickup truck in the parking lot along the chase path, authorities said.

Officers arrested Dayton Amaru Shakur Bruce, 19, of Waterloo, on charges of carrying weapons on school grounds and interference while armed. Bond was initially set at $100,000.

Police said Bruce is not a current student at either school.

Waterloo police regularly staff school athletic events with officers.

Court records describe the weapon as a “9 mm ghost semi-automatic handgun” that didn’t have a serial number.

Ghost guns are firearms usually made from partially complete frames that can be finished with common tools and assembled from readily available parts.

Until recently, ghost gun kits didn’t contain manufacturer serial numbers, which means authorities were not able to trace the sale of the weapon, and didn’t require background checks, which means they could be easily acquired by people prohibited from possessing firearms.

In 2022, new federal regulations began to require kit manufactures to add traceable serial numbers, require sales be made through licensed firearms dealers and require purchasers to undergo background checks.

This wasn’t the first time Bruce allegedly fled from officers in a gun-related incident.

On June 11, police were investigating a report of gunfire that injured one person in the 400 block of Boston Avenue and attempted to stop a Chevrolet Cruze that witnesses identified. Bruce and another person allegedly ran from the vehicle during the traffic stop. He was arrested for interference.

Police found a 9 mm Ruger handgun along the chase path, according to court records.

PHOTOS: Waterloo East at Waterloo West football 082523-spt-east-west-0.JPG 082523-spt-east-west-1.JPG 082523-spt-east-west-10.JPG 082523-spt-east-west-3.JPG 082523-spt-east-west-4.JPG 082523-spt-east-west-6.JPG 082523-spt-east-west-7.JPG 082523-spt-east-west-8.JPG 082523-spt-east-west-9.JPG