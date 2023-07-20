WEST UNION — Two discount store employees have been arrested after police searched the store and their vehicles as part of an ongoing drug investigation Thursday.

Angela Lynn Becker, 39, of Strawberry Point and Collin Matthew Sorg, 28, of Fayette were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A third person was arrested on misdemeanor possession charges.

Court records indicate all three are Family Dollar employees.

On Thursday, officers with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Police searched the West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store at 107 E. Main St. and vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers found marijuana in purses in the store and in the trunks of Becker and Sorg’s vehicles, according to court records. Authorities also found large amounts of cash.

It’s the 11th search warrant served in just over a week stemming from a joint investigation by the West Union Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office into a drug ring in Northeast Iowa.